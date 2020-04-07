Margielyn Didal collabs with New Balance Numeric for custom sneakers

AFTER landing her name on Forbes Asia’s “30 Under 30” list last week, champion skater Margielyn Didal announced her partnership with New Balance.

The collab resulted in the Ceby native's very own customized pair, the NM379, the first shoe for NB Numeric Asia.

NBalance Numeric, the official skateboarding shoes and apparel line of the brand, earlier released 306 shoes, the collaboration kicks of American skateboard superstar Jamie Foy, under the “Competition Pack” collection.

Continue reading below ↓

The shoe has a gray upper in various textures, with accents of red, yellow, and blue, the colors of the Philippine flag. The thick, solid sole is white.

“Every skater deserves a new kicks after quarantine,” Didal wrote on an Instagram post.

The 20-year-old skateboarding sensation won her first Southeast Asian Games gold December last year as she ruled the women’s game of S.K.A.T.E. She is the first Filipina to compete in X Games after winning the first place in the 2018 Asian Games Women’s Street Skateboarding.

Didal also placed fifth in the 2019 Street League Skateboarding Los Angeles, notching the best ever finish by a Filipino competitor in the Street League Skateboarding World Tour.

The ever-outspoken ambassador of her chosen sport keeps her feet grounded as she holds her head high vying for a spot in the now postponed Tokyo Olympics.

As she continues to campaign for creation of more accessible skate parks in the country as she sees great future ahead Pinoy skateboarders, Margielyn never forgets where she came from, as she shares her backstory through a short Tiktok video she posted on her Instagram page.

Continue reading below ↓

Didal X NBNumeric has yet to announce its release date.