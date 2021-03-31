What retirement talks? Marc Pingris hits the weights hard in IG Story thread

AMID the spectre of retirement talks, the Pinoy Sakuragi continues to prove he's still got it at 39.

As NCR (and NCR Plus) was again placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) last Monday, Magnolia veteran big man Marc Pingris took his sweat sessions inside his own house.

He shared a long Instagram story thread that showed some clips of his tough home workouts on Wednesday.

Take a look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-5 wingman has yet to decide on his fate. In an earlier report, Hotshots coach Chito Victolero assured him a spot in the team's roster, but admitted that his current status is not clear.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Due to a calf injury, the Pinoy Sakuragi wasn't able to see action in the recent All-Filipino bubble due to a calf injury. His contract with Magnolia expired December 31 last year, which put him in the restricted free agent list.

Since being drafted in 2004, Pingris had a colorful 16 seasons in the PBA, with 15 All-Star honors and two Finals MVPs under his belt. He also became the face of the Gilas Pilipinas PUSO campaign a few years back.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When SPIN Life contacted him for answers, Pingris played it safe.

"Wala lang magawa sa bahay," he said with a smiley face in a text message.

Updates on his recovery?

"Okay naman na ako," he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Seems like it. Lifting those weights never looked so easy.