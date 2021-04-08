These are the classic Anta KTs Manny Pacquiao is wearing for his hoops workout

MANNY Pacquiao is getting a sweat session in. And true to form, he’s humbly rocking an old-model Anta KT for his workout.

In his most recent Instagram post, the athlete-politician is shown courtside with wife Jinkee. “Staying fit with my babe,” he wrote in his caption.

On his feet? The Anta KT Outdoor 2 in a Black/White colorway.

Continue reading below ↓

This pair of sneakers — part of Klay Thompson’s line of signature shoes with the Chinese brand — was released way back in 2017. It was a rugged, high-cut version of Klay's mainline sneaks, with a camo fringe around the collar. Currently, it’s sold out in Anta’s US online store, where it has a listed price of $86.99, or around P4,230.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓

The Black/Green colorway is still available, though.

When we last interviewed him about his on-court kicks, Pacquiao told Spin.ph that he likes the feel of old shoes when he’s shooting hoops.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Gusto ko lang isuot 'yan kasi kumportable ako saka gamay ko na yan,” said Pacquiao at the sidelines of the 2014 PBA All-Star Weekend, where he was sporting a two-year old pair. “'Yan ang lagi kong suot sa mga pick-up games, wala naman sa akin kahit ano ang isuot ko.”

His bodyguard also confirmed this to Spin.ph, saying at the time: “Ang dami niyang sapatos sa bahay pero hindi niya sinusuot, kung ano lang makita at makursundahan, isusuot nya. Wala siyang pakialam kung luma na.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Representatives of Anta told SPIN Life that while Pacquiao is no longer a global endorser for Anta, he remains a partner in the Philippines.