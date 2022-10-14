Stylish Pacquiao jacket inspires Blade Runner, Resident Evil memes

AN S-TIER DRIP posted by Manny Pacquiao has inspired adulation… and not a few memes.

Yesterday, the retired boxer oozed winter-wear style with a stylish shearling jacket in black leather and cozy fur. He completed his fit with a tan turtleneck.

(Looking to buy a Shearling jacket of your own? Check out these Zalora finds.)

Sharp-eyed netizens quickly noted his similarity to Resident Evil 4’s jacketed hero Leon Kennedy, as well as Ryan Gosling’s character in Blade Runner 2049.

LOOK: Manny Pacquiao jacket memes





Watch Now





Streamer GLOCO Gaming even mocked up Pacquiao into a faux promotional image for the soon-to-be-released remake of RE4.

A few commenters on Pacquiao’s Instagram even recalled the The Dark Knight Rises villain Bane.

Yesterday, popular South Korean reality show Running Man released behind-the-scenes photos of Pacquaio’s guest star stint in an upcoming episode. It will air on October 23.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao also posted a short clip of a sparring session at Wild Card Gym with longtime friend and trainer Buboy Fernandez. “Buboy still got the moves,” wrote Pacquiao.

“This December, we’ll be back in the ring,” he added, referring to his upcoming exhibition bout against YouTuber DK Yoo at the Korea International Exhibition Center on December 11.

