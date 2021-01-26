Lockdown Fit: This bouldering gym in Makati is back in business

AFTER six months of non-operation, climbing gym The Bouldering Hive (bhive) — which is the only gym in Metro Manila dedicated to bouldering — has finally reopened its doors.

The Bouldering Hive first opened in September 2019, and quickly became a favorite weekday spot among climbers throughout the metro. Its amenities make it perfect for vets and first-time climbers alike.

You may ask, what is bouldering, and how is it different from rock climbing?

Bouldering is a unique form of rock climbing that requires only two things: chalk and climbing shoes. Ropes and harnesses are not necessary. Climbs can be up to 15 feet tall or much, much lower, with a one foot-thick safety mat that allows climbers to return to the ground with a soft landing.

“Bouldering is a modern approach to climbing,” says the gym's founder Christoph Bastin. “It is a 3D puzzle you solve with your body. This is a way people can try something new and overcome their limits, like a fear of heights. We have a saying in the climbing community, ‘feel the fear, but do it anyway.’ You can climb at your own pace and experience the joy of overcoming your limits.”

A variety of safety protocols are in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the gym. Only 30 climbers are allowed inside the gym at all times, and each day is segmented into three time slots, with a 30-minute break in between each slot so the staff can sanitize the facility. Masks will also be required throughout the session. Sweat already soaking through your mask? The Bouldering Hive will provide a free one.

Rates for climbing start at P600.