David Murrell really goin' places with lucky pair of shoes

PASSI CITY – David Murrell’s lucky shoes strikes again.

Wearing his worn-out, low-cut Converse sneakers, the Converge big man pulled off a stunner by beating Tyrus Hill of Blackwater to become the newest slam dunk king of the PBA All-Star weekend.

Murrell edged Hill, 92-91, to win the title and the P30,000 cash prize as he overcame a pair of perfect 50 points by Hill that thrilled the capacity crowd at the City of Passi Arena.

Hill mentioned he’s wearing the lucky shoes which he uses during special occasions in his career as a tribute to his late father and grandmother.

“I use these on special occasions like my first PBA game, my first playoffs, and now my first slam dunk (title),” said the Converge Fil-Am.

He and Hill faced each other in the final after finishing tied at the end of the two-round preliminary with 92 points each.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser came in at third with 89 points and Chris Lalata was fourth with 80 points.