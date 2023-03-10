David Murrell overcomes Tyrus Hill's two 50s to win PBA slam-dunk contest

PASSI CITY – David Murrell of Converge captured the Slam Dunk Contest on Friday, overcoming two perfect dunks from Tyrus Hill during the main PBA All-Star Weekend sidelight at the City of Passi Arena.

Murrell scored 92 points on his two dunks in the final, nipping Hill by one point despite an impressive performance from the Blackwater rookie.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Murrell had a pair of 46-point efforts in the final, just enough to beat Hill who scored his second 50 on a dunk over Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra to make up for his 41 in his first dunk.

Hill also scored a 50 in the first round, enabling him to reach the final along with Hill on a combined score of 92.

Murrell completed two 360-degree dunks in the final to win the crown, taking advantage of Hill’s first dunk where he attempted a Vince Carter-style dunk by throwing it down with one arm inside the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX scored a combined total of 89 while Chris Lalata of Phoenix came in last at 80.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Encho Serrano of Phoenix pulled out of the contest at the last minute, citing a sprained ankle.