LOOK: World Balance unveils Scottie Thompson's first signature shoe

WORLD Balance unveiled the look and the features of the first signature shoe of Barangay Ginebra cager Scottie Thompson, which will soon be available in the market.

The brand calls it the Scottie 1. Thompson said he has already worn in the past two conferences, including the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup where the Gin Kings won the crown inside the Clark bubble.

“Actually, two conference ko nang nagamit itong shoes and wala talaga ako masabi sa comfort and performance talaga,” said Thompson.

Scottie 1 features

The Scottie 1 features a midsole foam called S-Ride which the brand said provides superior comfort and responsive cushioning that aids in each step on the court.

World Balance also said Scottie 1 also has features that will help reduce the effects of injuries, including a lateral sway bar for the ankle and a built-in Torsion plate that provides strength and stability to the midfoot.

Thompson is excited with the ongoing partnership with World Balance especially since he has a lot of input in the signature shoe.

“They understand what it is like to be an underdog and like the brand, I want to prove myself on and off the court and show the world that you can be like David in a league full of goliaths,” Thompson said.

He added: “World Balance understands the Pinoy passion when it comes to sports and they encourage me to be 100 percent authentic whether that’s playing basketball on the hardcourt or showing off my personal style off-court.”

