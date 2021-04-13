World Balance makes it official: Scottie's signature shoes to launch in ‘near future’

IN A statement released today, Pinoy shoe brand World Balance made it official: Scottie Thompson will be getting his own signature shoes.

No details were provided, except that it will be released in the “near future.”

The statement confirms the report released by Spin.ph earlier today, where a source leaked news of Scottie’s upcoming shoes.

The shoe brand also revealed that the Gin King had indeed inked a major contract with the brand, making him "the first player since Philip Cezar to sign with the brand," said the statement.

“Thompson caught our attention largely thanks to his court tenacity, rebounding prowess, and versatile play on both ends of the court, as well as his challenger mindset of grit and hard work, which makes him a natural fit for World Balance,” said Barny Chong, president of CHG Global Inc., which operates World Balance.

He added: “We are thrilled to add him to our WB family, and we can’t wait to collaborate with him in bringing an exclusive collection to the market.”

While we won’t be seeing those signature shoes for the meantime, WB said that the Ginebra guard will “likely showcase” World Balance’s line of performance shoes and apparel.