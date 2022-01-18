LOOK: World Balance gives you a closer look at Invictus Reveal

AFTER AN initial, ahem, reveal with a shadowy silhouette, local sportswear brand World Balance is now rolling out a full look at the upcoming colorways of the brand-new Invictus Reveal.

This new edition of their Invictus line features transparent “riptstop” material across the upper, as well as a glow-in-the-dark feature. Translucent overlays from the “More Good Less Evil” Secret Fresh collab also make a reappearance here, as well as the EVA foam midsole and Bounce Pad insole.

The Invictus Reveal comes in three colorways, and will retail for P2,299. It will release on January 21 on the World Balance Lazada storefront and e-commerce store.

World Balance Invictus Reveal, P2,299

