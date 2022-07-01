LOOK: Scottie Thompson drops his new line of merch

IT MAY not be the long-awaited new colorway of the ST1, but World Balance has announced two pieces of Scottie Thompson branded apparel to celebrate a stellar Governors’ Cup run that saw the Gin King earn a championship ring, an MVP nod, a Best Player of the Conference award, and a Finals MVP plum.

First up? Scottie’s “logo tee”, which features the Ginebra star’s eponymous ST logo over a field of striking red. World Balance promises that it gives “all-day comfort on and off the court."

The shirt retails for P549. It's available on their online stores starting today, July 1.

World Balance Scottie Thompson Logo Tee, P549

Then there’s the “Baller” 5-panel cap, which also features the logo. This one will also go for P549, and it's also available on their online stores.

World Balance Scottie Thompson Baller Cap, P549





(UPDATE, 8:04 p.m.) Another shirt in the Scottie apparel line is this "Hustle Man" tee, which features his jersey number 6 at the back. It will also go for P549, and is already available on their online stores.

World Balance Scottie Thompson Hustle Man Tee, P549





We will update this story if there are any more merch reveals from the Scottie x World Balance line.

Speaking of the ST1, Thompson has also released up-close looks of the ST1 colorways World Balance has long been teasing.

“Which colorway do you think will be out first? Hmm[.] WATCH OUT!! Coming very soon!” he wrote.

