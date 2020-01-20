Style

'Pa-tunnel walk' wannabes have taken over barangay leagues

by John Paulo Aguilera
Just now

We've been warned.

Barely a couple of weeks since that video of NBA-inspired look in a "ligang labas" trended on social media, more local players have hit the court dressed to kill a la LeBron James and Chris Paul.

    The pregame outfit in the first clip brings to mind the King's 2018 Finals short suit by Thom Browne, while the other one looks like one of those awkward draft night suits from 2003.

    NBA tunnel walks have come a long way since Allen Iverson's headphones and baggy clothes. With bold style picks becoming the new norm in the Association, will more Filipino ballers and local leagues follow suit (pun intended)?

    We hope not.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
