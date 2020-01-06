WATCH: Brodie has nothing on this ligang labas player's pregame look

It was only a matter of time before the NBA red carpet reached the concrete barangay basketball courts of the Philippines.

A recent video posted by a certain Christopher James Cañas on Facebook sums up how the likes of Russell Westbrook and James Harden have influenced local "ligang labas" players not only in style of play, but also sense of style with their own version of tunnel walk-slash-fashion show.

Look:

Continue reading below ↓

The unidentified Pinoy baller, whom the original poster compared to Portland Trail Blazers swingman Kent Bazemore, channeled his NBA idols in a maroon suit and beige slacks combo, complete with blue headphones and pink luggage.

The viral clip, which already has 294 thousand and 14 thousand shares as of writing, has also garnered mixed reactions, but mostly funny ones.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

One commenter even wrote, "'Yung headset sa computer-an, hinahanap na ng may-ari, ha ha!"

We don't care if the dude was actually a benchwarmer, he's easily the Most Valuable Dresser.