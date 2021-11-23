‘Ain’t no f---ing way you wore that’: LeBron, AD react to Kuz’s bizarre sweater

WHEN IT comes to pregame fits, Kyle Kuzma has been known to hit some terrific home runs.

Today, though, wasn’t his day… and his former teammates weren’t afraid to let him know about it.

Right before their home game at Capital One Arena, Kuz marched straight into the Hornets matchup with an oversized pink sweater with sleeves that reached his knees. According to TMZ, it's a Raf Simons oversized-sleeve virgin wool jumper, which retails for $1,659, or around P84,000. He paired it with black pants, a white beanie, and what we suspect was a boatload of confidence.

Squadmates at his former team in LA let it rip in the comments section.

NBA stars react to Kuzma’s outfit

“You’re outta line sir!!!!” said Anthony Davis, peeling off three LOL emoji while he was at it.

“Ain’t no f---ing way you wore that!!!” added LeBron James, adding multiple laughing emoji of his own. ”I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!”

JR Smith didn’t mince words, saying, “"Man hellll nawwwwwww."

DeMarcus Cousins chimed in with a “"Cmon bro s**t getting outta hand now," while Isaiah Thomas chipped in with "Come on killa… lol that one ain’t it haha."

On the comments section, Kuzma defended his outfit. “It’s cold out,” seemed to be his standard response, though for LeBron he had a special answer: “Lmaoo that s--t fire.”

His style game was the only thing that was off that day. Despite a 109-103 loss, Kuzma still posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

