Terry Rozier nails eight of Hornets’ 15 triples in win over Wizards

    WASHINGTON — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards, 109-103, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven — including two over Washington in the last week.

    Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Wizards, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

    The Wizards had trailed by as many as 17 in the second half, but used a late 7-0 rally to cut the deficit to 105-103 after a 3 by Caldwell-Pope with 51.6 seconds left.

    Miles Bridges then missed a dunk but after a turnover by Harrell, the ball ended up back in Rozier's hands. Rozier, who made his first six 3s of the night, made his last to finish 8 for 11 from beyond the arc.

    Charlotte made 15 of 31 three-pointers while Washington, who had a four-game home winning streak snapped, was just 9 of 36.

    LaMelo BallLaMelo Ball shoots 10 for 24 in 38 minutes of play.

    TIP-INS

    Hornets: Improved to 9-1 when leading after three quarters. … Charlotte shot 9 of 15 from 3 in the first half. ... Seven different players had at least one steal. … P.J. Washington (left elbow hyperextension) was out.

    Wizards: Beal swatted a Ball runner out of bounds in the third. The star guards fist-bumped after the play. ... Harrell picked up a technical in the fourth.

      TIME TO GO-GO

      Washington Fs Rui Hachimura (personal) and Davis Bertans (left ankle sprain) were assigned to the G-league affiliate Capital City Go-Go on Monday. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Bertans, who is averaging 6.1 points and shooting 33 % from 3 in seven games, would travel on the team's upcoming four-game trip. He last played in a 118-111 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 1. Hachimura has yet to play this season after averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 57 games in 2020-21.

      UP NEXT

      Hornets: At Orlando on Wednesday.

      Wizards: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

