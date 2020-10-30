Kobe Paras hints at Gilas pool call-up with shoe haul

KOBE Paras is ready to get back on the hardcourt.

The 23-year-old showed off his sneaker haul late Thursday night and hinted that he is now "bubble ready."

Paras is rumored to be a part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba as the national team seeks to begin its trainings come November in a bubble setup.

He joins the Gilas five core of Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto among those confirmed to be part of the national team pool.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is still seeking clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow Gilas to resume its practices, giving it less than a month to prepare for the November window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Gilas will head to Manama, Bahrain later this month as it wages war against Group A peers Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia for the second window of qualifiers.

The Philippines is sporting a 1-0 win-loss record in the pool after its 100-70 victory over Indonesia in Jakarta back in February.

