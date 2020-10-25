Gilas faces race against time as Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers set in Bahrain

GILAS Pilipinas heads to Bahrain for the November 2020 qualifiers as Manama was named one of the hosts of the mini-bubbles for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Fiba announced the news on Sunday, with Manama being picked alongside Doha, Qatar and Amman, Jordan.

The Bahraini capital will host the games in Group A, where the Philippines will be competing against Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Gilas is currently sporting a 1-0 record in the pool after its 100-70 win over Indonesia last February.

No dates are set for the said qualifiers, although the games are targeted to be played in late November as per the original schedule.

"Fiba will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Asia on a daily basis and communicate further updates regarding FIBA Competitions when necessary," it ended.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Group D games will also be played in the city among hosts Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, and India.

"The most important criteria in choosing the hosts were health and travel guarantees and compliance with Fiba health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment," the federation wrote on its news release.

Meanwhile, Doha will host Group B, which include China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Malaysia, and Group E, consisting of Qatar, Iran, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

Amman, on the other hand, will stage Group F games between Jordan, Kazakhstan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka.

The host for the Group C bubble has yet to be confirmed, leaving Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong still in limbo.