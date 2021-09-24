Klay Thompson gives sneak peek of Anta KT7

KLAY Thompson has been trudging along the long road of recovery for the past two seasons. After suffering an ACL tear in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Golden State stalwart also tore his Achilles tendon right just as the bubble season was about to kick off.

It’s been a tough time for Klay, but he’s expected to finally suit up again by Christmas, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Thompson has been participating in “controlled drills” since the start of this month, writes The Mercury News’ John Becker. On social media, the 10-year veteran published a photo of himself in one of those drills, wearing the latest edition of his signature shoe, the KT7 from Anta.

His caption was simple and straight to the point: “KT7.”

A look at the Anta KT7

Thompson tagged the official IG account of Anta on his caption, but so far, the Chinese apparel brand has not posted any official look of the shoe.

However, based on this on-foot glimpse from Klay, it seems that Anta has dropped the whompingly huge velcro strap that was a signature feature of last year’s KT6. The wavelike design on the upper mesh has been retained, but in general, it looks to be less busy, looks-wise, than the previous iteration.

On Lazada, the KT6 is currently selling in the official Anta store for P6,995 (though, as of posting time, various colorways have discounts ranging from 15 to 35 percent).

In 2017, Thompson signed a 10-year endorsement deal with the shoe brand that's worth $80 million.

