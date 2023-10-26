PH's first 'AI-operated' gym finds home in Makati

CONVENIENCE is at hand inside the newly opened Kinetix+ Luxury Boutique Gym in Makati, where the country's first AI-operated "Biostrength" line machines have found their home.

Luxury boutique gym Kinetix+ opens

Housing a 900-square-meter fitness space, the luxury gym has facilities for fitness training, relaxation, socializing, and recovery, where members can sign up for P8,000 monthly.

The gym, though, only takes 250 clients at a time for a "more focused" training program.

One of its unique features is the Biostrength line machines, an AI-driven and patented by NASA. This makes the Philippines the second country in Asia to have such technology following Singapore.

The hi-tech machines have customizable features, adjusting accordingly to each user's height, wingspan, and weight for a 'personalized' workout.

It also has a pattern that would be visible on-screen so that users can follow the correct range of motion, a helpful feature for beginners.

Apart from these, Kinetix + also has bespoke gym equipment, from racks to plates, custom-made based on the coaches' exact specifications and what they want their clients to experience.

Clients can also enjoy a sauna and certain rooms for rehabilitation and recovery training. Meanwhile, its cardio area featured a scenic view of Ayala.

Admin Director Luis Gatmaytan explained: "We've added a few modalities for recovery that are not available in other commercial gyms like this exercise with oxygen therapy, you have a surplus of oxygen while you're doing cardio exercises. We also have infrared and red-light therapy available. We also have percussion therapy for everyone to use as well as an infrared dry sauna, to name a few."

The elite club officially opened its doors last October 18 through a VIP launch where big names like former professional basketball player and celebrity Chris Tiu attended.

The membership is already almost full with 70-percent of slots already occupied.

