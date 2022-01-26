Kai Sotto reveals his ‘fave shoes’: Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3

COMMENTING on JD Sports Australia naming his kicks as the “Sneaker of the Week”, Kai Sotto shared that the pair was, indeed, his “fave shoes” (followed by no less than three fire emoji).

On his Instagram Stories, the towering import of the Adelaide 36ers posted a photo of the hat-tip.





The sneakers in question? Russell Westbrook’s signature shoe, the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3.

Initially released in the January right before the global lockdowns, the signature shoe wedded Westbrook’s style excess to the latest Nike tech, including Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot, a split outsole with a modified herringbone pattern, and a midfoot strap.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 "LA Born"





The colorway that Kai is wearing in the JD Sports’ nod is the “LA Born”, released for the 2020 All-Star Game.

The successor to the Zer0.3, the Zer0.4, was released in January 2021, but it seems Sotto still prefers the third generation of the shoe.

The Zer0.3 is no longer available in Nike’s online store, though the Zer0.3 SE PF (a lighter version of the original Zer0.3) “Melon Tint” is up on Titan’s online store for the discounted price of P3,447.50. Outlet store NFS PH also promoted that same sneaker on their social media last December.

