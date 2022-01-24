Kai Sotto's season-high in vain as Adelaide falls to Illawarra

KAI Sotto was more aggressive on the floor for the Adelaide 36ers, putting up a season-high in scoring on Monday.

However, his standout night was overshadowed by the sizzling shooting from the Illawarra Hawks who took the 100-89 victory over the 36ers on Monday in the 2021-22 NBL season at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center made the most of his 13 minutes and 44 seconds on the floor, equalling his six-point outing from the last game right in the first half which included a tough bucket over former NBL Rookie of the Year Harry Froling.

For the first time, Sotto also finished a game for the 36ers on the floor.

RELATED ARTICLES RELATED ARTICLES

The 36ers continue this roadtrip on Friday against the Tasmania JackJumpers at MyState Bank Arena.

Sotto's charities pulled Adelaide within six, 55-49, with 6:32 left in the third quarter, but it was there where Illawarra went on a 15-2 run to grab a 70-51 edge- part of the Hawks' 31-point eruption to erect an 81-59 lead heading into the payoff period.

Continue reading below ↓

Kai's career performance

The Gilas Pilipinas wunderkind shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe for his 12 points and five rebounds but couldn't save the 36ers from suffering back-to-back losses and dropping to a 3-5 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Harry Froling was ablaze for the Hawks, going 8-of-10 clip from rainbow country for 27 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals off the bench for the bulk of the team's 15-of-28 shooting from three-point distance.

His brother Sam Froling tallied 18 points, eight boards, and five dimes, while Tyler Harvey contributed 19 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds as Illawarra snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sunday Dech tried his best to keep up and trade treys as he went 6-of-10 from deep to lead Adelaide with 20 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Todd Withers got himself 15 points, four boards, and two dimes in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.