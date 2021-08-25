Where to buy the Air Jordan 1 ‘Hyper Crimson’ spotted in new ‘Spider-Man’ trailer

AT THE end of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which dropped just yesterday, an old foe from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies — Doctor Octopus, as played by Alfred Molina — showed up to say just two words: “Hello Peter.”

And so a new meme was born.

It’s been public knowledge from some time now that the new Spider-Man movie would be leaning hard on the multiverse and bringing back characters from the old Spider-Man movies starring Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But no one was quite prepared for the hit of nostalgia seeing Doc Ock, or hearing (presumably) Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin laugh, would bring.

It was a trailer packed with thrills, which you can rewatch below.

Plus, there was one more little detail in the video for devoted sneakerheads: an Air Jordan 1 cameo. You can see it being worn by Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) in a brief rooftop scene at the start, where he and girlfriend MJ (played by Zendaya) are camping out to avoid a hostile public, who now know that Parker is the hated neighborhood Spider-Man.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reports ID the pair as the Air Jordan 1 ‘Hyper Crimson’, which has gray suede overlays, a black leather base, and, on the collar, a pop of color that gives this edition its name.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Here's where to buy the Air Jordan 1 'Hyper Crimson'

If you’re looking to add this AJ1 to your collection, a Size 10 is available right now in the online store of Shoe Game Manila. It retails for P18,500.

Continue reading below ↓

On Shopee, a size 11 is also being sold by seller @mabuchiboy, who currently has five stars in the ecommerce platform. It retails for P9,000.

Since the release of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the superhero character has been associated with Air Jordan 1s. It was in that movie that Miles Morales — who took on the hero’s identity — rocked legit heat with the Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’. It became such a big part of Miles that when the video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales decked him out in adidas Superstars instead, there was a minor outcry on social media.

“He better go back in his closet and change that fit,” said one fan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.