Mythical Manila creature is inspiration behind newest Titan x LeBron collab

FOR THEIR third time at bat on a signature shoe collab with LeBron James, sneaker concept store Titan is decking out the LeBron 19 Low in ultra-regal white and gold.

This Titan x LeBron 19 colorway is called the “Beyond the Seas”, and, according to Titan, takes its inspiration from the guardian sea-lion (leon de ultramar) that’s played an important historic role in Philippine heritage. In colonial times, the Sea-Lion figure represented the Philippines’ status as an overseas territory of the Lion of Spain, and in the present, you can find it everywhere from military awards to the official seal of the city of Manila.

On the shoe, an "Ultramar" shield appears on the shoe's tongue.

Titan x LeBron 19 Low "Beyond the Seas", price TBA





Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now





Titan is also adding some personal touches straight from the mouth of King James himself. In his visits to the Philippines, James has commented on the unbelievable passion for basketball he’s encountered from Pinoy fans, and two of his quotes about this phenomenon are inscribed on the midsole.





Continue reading below ↓

In blue on the right midsole: “The passion for basketball in the Philippines is incredible.”

In red on the left: “I look forward to returning to Manila again.”

Hopefully that last one comes true sooner rather than later.

The shoes will drop on Titan on September 4. No price has been released. The LeBron 19 Low “Beyond the Seas” follows the brand’s first two LeBron collabs: the LeBron 16 Low “Agimat” from 2019 and the Lebron 17 Low ‘Titan’ from 2020.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.