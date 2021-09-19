Pido Jarencio recounts harrowing battle against Covid-19

PIDO Jarencio is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

For someone who went through the harrowing experience of contracting the contagious disease, his words should resonate as gospel truth.

The outspoken NorthPort coach said being fully vaccinated enabled him to avoid becoming a severe case and eventually recover to continue his PBA coaching job.

“Kung hindi ako fully vaccinated, baka na-hospital na ako. It’s hard to recover. Talagang ang hirap,” said Jarencio as he related his bout with the virus after the Batang Pier's 91-88 overtime win over Rain or Shine on Sunday.

“Kaya ako naman nag(aabiso) na magpa-bakuna na rin kayong lahat. Huwag tayong umiwas sa bakuna. Let’s go for the vaccine, kasi makakatulong sa atin, which is for everyone.”

The 57-year-old Jarencio contracted COVID-19 prior to the PBA season resumption in Bacolor, Pampanga that led to NorthPort being placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

While the rest of the team were cleared from the virus, Jarencio and his coaching staff of Rensy Bajar and Jeff Napa had to be isolated and made to undergo a two-week quarantine in a Quezon City Hotel, making them miss the Batang Pier’s first three games at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The effect, both mental and physical, had Jarencio losing a lot of weight in less than a month’s time.

“Kapag na-COVID ka, wala kang panlasa, wala kang pang-amoy. At lahat ng kakainin mo, maalat, kaya hindi ka kakain, tatamarin kang kumain,” said the veteran mentor.

“Kaya ganito ang nangyari sa akin. Kahit ngayon, mahina pa rin ako,” Jarencio added. “Kaya I have to do my job. Trabaho ko ito.”

And it’s the reason Jarencio said everyone should really get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Mag-tulungan tayong lahat. Sana kahit papaano, maging normal na ulit ang mga buhay natin,” said the NorthPort coach.

