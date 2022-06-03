In new Adidas collab, Pinoy artist Jappy Agoncillo gives colorful spin on DON Issue #3

TO CREATE a brand-new colorway for Donovan Mitchell’s signature shoe, adidas called on a Pinoy artist to spin his own take on the Utah guard’s kicks.

The result is the D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story”, a colorful new version of the basketball shoe that calls back to Mitchell’s life story and his well-known love for superheroes — while still sneaking in a Pinoy street art sensibility.

“The concept of the design is about honoring the past and looking towards the future,” said Jappy Agoncillo, adidas’ chosen artist, on how he approached the formidable task of designing a global athlete's signature shoe.

His statement added: “[T]he design pays homage not only to the history of wins and losses of Donovan, but also the endless possibilities that the future has in store with continuous hard work and determination.”

Just last month, the Three Stripes also launched an apparel collab with Agoncillo, featuring famous Pinoy street food in an adidas tee.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Adidas D.O.N. Issue #3 x Jappy Agoncillo "Origin Story", P5,800





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓





On the heel, wing tip icons and tiger stripe prints are a shoutout to Mitchell’s old elementary and college teams. (The tiger is also Agoncillo's artistic spirit animal.) Spida’s love for comics is reflected in Jappy’s use of a halftone pattern across the uppers.

Living up to its “Origin Story” moniker, the colorway also features a map of Mitchell’s hometown Elmsford, New York on the right outsole, and then a map of Manila on the left outsole.

Continue reading below ↓

The D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story” is the third collab between a Pinoy artist and an adidas sneaker line. Last June 12, adidas launched the Harden Vol. 5 “Manila Heritage”, designed by Quiccs Maiquez and famously worn during one Celtics game by James Harden during that year’s playoffs. Then, last November, it launched an Egg Fiasco-designed UltraBoost DNA to represent the Philippines in a City Pack collection.

The D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story” will be launched on June 10 on the adidas site and the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta, and will retail for P5,800. It will then be released in select adidas stores across the Philippines and Southeast Asia on June 12.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.