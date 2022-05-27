Taho, isaw, kwek-kwek star in latest Adidas apparel collection

THE PAST year has seen the designs of renowned Filipino artists like Quiccs Maiquez and Egg Fiasco on the soles of adidas sneakers, who were able to spin their own magic on kicks like the Forums and the UltraBoost.

But the global sports giant is still going full speed ahead in its drive to recognize local talent.

For its latest collab, the Three Stripes tapped muralist Jappy Agoncillo for a limited edition t-shirt collection that came out this Friday, May 27.

Its designs are anchored on the ever-mouthwatering Pinoy streetfood culture and, of course, hoops.

Called the "Manila Hoops" tee collection, the collab features two designs brought off-the-wall by Agoncillo ⁠— one each for men's and women's.

For the gents, the shirt features a basketball player on the move while balancing a cup of taho on his head. It's available if black, dark blue, and red colorways.

Jappy Agoncillo x adidas, t-shirt design detail

And for the ladies, Agoncillo drew a trio of women ⁠— one playing hoops, one holding up street food on a stick, and one spray painting some street art. This design is available in black and white.

Agoncillo, a graduate of De La Salle University, shared that these designes were a way to rekindle his fun-filled childhood.

"There’s nothing more Filipino than the streets, walking through Manila, walking through town, and experiencing how people are. The lifestyle, the food, that’s one of my favorite parts about being a Filipino, and me, as a kid... sneaking out of the house to buy taho, fishball," he said. "We all eat streetfood, and we all [love] hoops."

The collection is exclusively available in the adidas Brand Center City Shop in Glorietta, and retails for P1,550 each.

