Coach Jamike Jarin organizes online workouts for his QC neighborhood

HOPING to bring some sense of normalcy to his neighborhood, coach Jamike Jarin organized an online basketball workout for the youth of Filinvest 1 in Quezon City in this time of modified enhanced community quarantine.

The multi-titled mentor brought in familiar faces like Kiefer Ravena of NLEX, Von Pessumal of San Miguel, Jjay Alejandro of TNT, and Evan Nelle of La Salle as they shared their hoop knowledge to the youth.

"I felt na with all the craziness happening, the youth is bored and I'm sure puro Netflix and Mobile Legends lang ang inaatupag nila and their parents are so busy thinking kung ano pwedeng gawin," said Jarin, who worked in partnership with Filinvest 1 official Ellen Jamias.

"I felt I needed to help out the parents and the youth by doing this activity so that ang mga bata will get in shape."

Jarin, who is currently an assistant coach for University of the East, teamed up with La Salle women's coach Cholo Villanueva, TIP coach Potit de Vera, and Ateneo assistant Jon Jacinto as they staged online drills Tuesday afternoon.

With the online activity over, Jarin is hopeful that the kids will continue following those workouts in the days to come as residents of Metro Manila remain advised to stay at home to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"May magagawa na sila sa mga susunod na araw," said the former San Beda and NU coach.

Jarin also implored other coaches to conduct the same to their communities, saying, "This may open the doors to other coaches to do the same sa mga community nila."