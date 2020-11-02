Yap, Thompson ecstatic after finally getting haircuts in PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GICA CITY – Two of the stylish players in the PBA were more than satisfied upon finally having their haircut inside the bubble.

James Yap and Scottie Thompson were among those who fell in line and waited for their turn to have their hair trimmed courtesy of the Folk Barbeship Shop and Retail on a long Sunday.

Both Yap and Thompson were both looking good and confident again while showing off their newly styled hair.

“Mukhang tao na naman,” Yap, the two-time MVP of Rain or Shine, jokingly said.

“Nakakatuwa at nakapag-pagupit na rin kami,” added Thompson, the Barangay Ginebra guard.

Folk Barbershop General Manager Brian Gabriel Corella was around to assist the players in getting the best services from the four barbers he brought along.

Thompson and Yap were part of the more 50 players, coaches, and PBA personnel who sought the hair service for a minimal fee after more than a month of staying in the Clark bubble.

Yap, 38, said it was his first haircut in almost two months since arriving in the country from Italy, where he stayed with his family prior to the restart of the season.

“Nakapag-pagupit pa ako sa Italy kasi tatlong buwan din ako doon,” he said. “Pero dito first time ko.”

Unlike Yap, Thompson, 27, was able to have a trim before going to the bubble.

“Bago umalis napakulot ko pa nga ito,” he said, pointing to a curly part of his top.

The Barangay Ginebra star, of course, is known to own several branches of his popular ‘Thompson’s Sports Hair Shop that he was certainly asked how he finds his new haircut.

“(Very) satisfied,” said Thompson, who has 15 to 16 branches of his barber shop spread in Metro Manila and provinces.

“OK ito kaysa sa mga gupit ng teammates ko,” he said with a laugh. “Mas gupitang pogi ito.”

