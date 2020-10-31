PBA players set to get first taste of haircuts inside bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Some PBA players will finally get their first haircut a month into the bubble.

The league has arranged a one-day schedule for haircut for all those who want to avail the services of a five-man team from Nice Guy barber shop that arrived on Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon just after the league announced the temporary postponement of the Philippine Cup eliminations, 22 people have already enlisted for the Sunday service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The haircut is available for a minimal fee.

Among those who seeking haircuts include the likes of Kiefer Ravena, Scottie Thompson, Jayson Castro, Kevin Alas, Jeff Chan, LA Tenorio, Ryan Araña, Javee Mocon, and even coaches Topex Robinson, Jamike Jarin, Richard Del Rosario, and even a team manager in Paolo Trillo.

Just like the rest of those who went to the bubble, the five barbers also underwent RT-PCR test before entering Clark Freeport and likewise isolated for two days in their respective rooms before being allowed to do their thing by Sunday.

