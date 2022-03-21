Jalen Green kit arrives in NBA Store Philippines

JALEN Green, a rising NBA star of Filipino descent, has openly declared his love for his mother’s homeland in the past.

"I love the Philippines," he once said after a meeting with Manny Pacquiao. "They show me love and support and I'm just happy to represent them. I have family out there in the Philippines. I'm excited and I hope they're excited."

So it seems appropriate that a Jalen Green jersey is finally available in the NBA Store Philippines.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jalen Green Icon Edition Jersey, P3,795

Continue reading below ↓

Available for purchase is the Icon Edition of the Rockets swingman’s kit. Icon Edition jerseys represent a franchise’s rich heritage — though this one stands out in its simplicity with a stark red color and black accents.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It is available for sale for P3,795.

In NBA Store PH’s annual ranking of top-selling jerseys, Steph Curry edged out LeBron James in terms of kit sales last 2021. Meanwhile, Lakers merch is, unsurprisingly, the most sought-after items in the league’s official retailer that’s managed here in the Philippines by sneaker and lifestyle brand Titan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.