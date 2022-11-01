Trae Young Black Panther, JC Edward Scissorhands: It’s NBA Halloween, 2022 edition

AROUND THIS time of the year, tunnel walks turn into costume runways as NBA stars get into the spooky spirit by dressing up as their fave pop culture characters.

Whether they’re pulling up to a game or posting snaps of their costumes from home, here are the 2022 highlights from NBA players who really dug the Halloween spirit.

Trae Young as Black Panther

Black mask, gauntlets, and bling — perfect timing for Trae as the Black Panther sequel will drop in a few weeks.

Javale McGee as Gandalf

The Dallas big and his family dressed up as Lord of the Rings characters, with Javale not-so-subtly flaunting his own "rings of power" in his IG caption.

Jordan Clarkson as Jack Skellington and Edward Scissorhands

Clarkson dressed up as two Goth icons in quick succession. First up, he posed as Edward Scissorhands along with Maggie Lindemann. Then, he headed to the Grizzlies game as Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas.

John Wall as Miles Logan from Blue Streak

Wall digs up an obscure bit of film history with his take on Martin Lawrence’s “pizza delivery man” disguise from a 1999 movie.

Pascal Siakam as 50 Cent

Party in da club? For a Toronto Halloween party, the Raptors forward put on a bulletproof vest and cap to recreate rapper 50 Cent’s iconic look from the early 2000s.

Juancho Hernangomez as Neo

At the same Raptors party, new guy Juancho Hernangomez dressed up as Neo from The Matrix.

Kai Jones as 1/2 of Daft Punk

Charlotte's Kai Jones brings the funk as a bootleg member of Daft Punk.

Terry Rozier as Jason Voorhees x Michael Myers

In a horror movie tunnel walk mashup, Rozier donned Voorhees’ hockey mask and Myers’ overalls for a costume that paid tribute to cinema’s most famous serial killers.

Grant Williams as Batman

He didn't just put on the costume, he also put on the voice.

Malik Beasley as Superman

Continuing the DC theme, Utah's Malik Beasley came in as Superman... with an adorable little Spider-Man in tow.

