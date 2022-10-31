WATCH: Grant Williams puts on Batman suit, Batman voice after 10-pt game

THE CELTICS triumphed over the Wizards, 112–94, the night before Halloween (October 31, Manila time). But Grant Williams was already getting into the season’s spirit.

After the game, Williams — who had 10 points, four boards, and a block — put on a Batman costume and growled out his answers to reporters during the post-game press conference.

Grant Williams answers reporters with Batman voice

“Best part about this team…is that if we…take care of each other…defensively…it's all that we can accomplish,” said Williams, doing his best Christian Bale impersonation.

Jayson Tatum can be heard at the end of video clip of the scrum posted by The Athletics’ Jared Weiss, shouting at Williams, ““Man what the f--- is you doing.”

Ever since he was paired up defensively against the Nuggets’ Nikola “Joker” Jokic last year, Williams has said that he wants to be called “Batman.”

On Instagram, Grant posted pictures of his pre-Halloween fit, writing, “You Either Die A Hero, Or You Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become The Villain[.]”

It’s William’s first game back after he was suspended for one game for using inappropriate language against a referee.

