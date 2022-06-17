NBA Store, Titan quickly open up orders for GSW championship shirt

QUICK ON the uptake, sports retailers are opening up their shelves for Golden State fans who are in a celebratory mood, after the Warriors captured their seventh overall ring — and fourth since Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and more began the Warriors dynasty seven years ago.

NBA Store Philippines is offering the Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room shirt for P1,495.

Titan is also offering four kinds of shirts for preorder, out now in their app and website: the Nike Dry NBA 2022 Champions Celebration Trophy Tee, the Nike Dry NBA 2022 Champions Celebration Expressive Tee, the Nike Dry NBA 2022 Champions Celebration Roster Tee, and the Nike Dry NBA 2022 Champions Celebration Parade Tee. All four versions will go for P1,495 each.

“While supplies last,” cautioned the sneaker specialty store.

GSW Championship shirt, P1,495 each at Titan

We’ve also contacted Philippine representatives of Under Armour to see if the brand will be running any promos to celebrate their sponsored athlete’s fourth ring. For now, though, you can check out the Curry Flow 9, with a recently released colorway called “Now You See Me” that just dropped last week.

