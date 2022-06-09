Sneaker Spotting

Bright pink Curry Flow 9 ‘Now You See Me’ drops June 10 in Under Armour Manila

by Lio Mangubat
4 hours ago
PHOTO: Under Armour

WHILE STEPH Curry is keeping the Finals race tight in the ongoing Warriors-Celtics series, it seems like the perfect time for Under Armour to drop a new colorway of his signature shoes.

And this time, it’s in blazing pink.

The final colorway of the Curry x Sesame Street collaboration, the Curry Flow 9 'Now You See Me' is inspired by Abby Cadabby, a character from the educational children’s show. A furry tongue and iridescent sparkles round out the design touches.

    Curry Flow 9 'Now You See Me', P8,595

    Curry Flow 9 'Now You See Me'

    “Pink is loud but it’s relatable and approachable,” Curry has said of the colorway. He wore a pair during this year’s All-Star Games.

    Just like the rest of the Curry 9 series, the Curry Flow 9 'Now You See Me' will retail for P8,595. It will drop exclusively in the Under Armour flagship store in Mall of Asia, Pasay, which just opened last May.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
