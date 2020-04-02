Home workout challenges, presented to you by Kim Chiu, Valeen Montenegro, and more

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

Fitness. You can’t forget about it while on lockdown.

We’ve posted about ways (both free and subscription-based) to get a sweat session on even during lockdown. But that was still early on in the COVID-19 timeline, and at three weeks in sometimes you just need a good kick in the butt to get you moving.

Good thing these celebs are here to oblige.

Kim Chiu’s jump rope challenge

One thousand jump ropes. Seven days. Can you keep up?

Pauline Lopez’s “Workout With Me” session

Who can say no to SEA Games medalist Pauline Lopez? Here’s her bodyweight workout.

Skater Squats, 10 reps, 3 sets

Squats, 20 reps, 3 sets

Plank Reach, 12 reps per side, 3 sets

Single Leg Romanian Deadlifts, 10 reps per side, 3 sets

Push-ups, 15 reps, 3 sets

Side Planks, 45 sec per side, 3 sets

Valeen Montenegro’s workout with the stars

Fitness enthusiast and actress Valeen has been regularly posting a complete bodyweight workout that you can follow. The best thing about her vids is that she usually pulls in heavy-duty guest stars (like Gabbi Garcia!), which gives her the opportunity to explain each move.

Gretchen Ho’s weightlifting routine with household items

No weights? Improvise. Ex-volleybelle Gretchen Ho shows you how to turn everyday items into workout tools.

Instead of plyo boxes, uses stairs or ledges.

Instead of barbells, use a loaded laundry palanggana.

Instead of dumbbells, use cooking oil containers with handles.

Instead of medicine balls, use an ordinary basketball.

Instead of kettlebells, use a… is that a sack of rice?

Yes, it is a sack of rice.

Rachel Anne Daquis’ Circuit Workout

We featured one her COVID-19 home workouts before, but RAD is back for more. The question is: Are you? Here’s a 2-round circuit workout she recently posted on IG. All you need is a sofa.

Single leg bridge, 6 reps per leg

Glute bridge alternate march, 12 reps

Bodyweight squat, 12 reps

Single leg squat, 6 reps per leg

Bulgarian split squat, 6 reps per leg

Russian step ups x 6 reps per leg

Leg extension (2 secs hold), 6 reps per leg

Straight arm plank, 30 sec hold

Push-ups, 5 reps

Hip thrusts, 8 reps (hold last rep for 5 sec)

Jump squats, 8 rep

Do 2 rounds.

Christiana Dimaunahan’s lower body water bottle workout

Use a full container of water and go to town.

She listed a breakdown of her moves:

Goblet squats‬ (12 reps, 4 sets)

‪Split squats‬ (12 reps per leg, 4 sets)

Reverse lunges‬ (12 reps per leg, 4 sets)

Rear foot elevated split squats‬ ‪(10 reps per leg, 4 sets)

