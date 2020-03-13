Some gyms suspend operations as NCR goes into quarantine

In the wake of President Duterte's announcement that the entire National Capital Region will be placed in "community quarantine", some Manila gyms are taking the initiative to suspend operations in an effort to help stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

Barre3 Philippines, a six-studio chain that specializes in ballet-based workouts, as well as Saddle Row, which offers rowing and spinning classes across two studios, made the announcements last night.

Barre3 Philippines is suspending operations indefinitely, while Saddle Row hopes to reopen on March 18.

Central Ground CrossFit in Bonifacio Global City also made a similar announcement last night. They even posted a workout you can do from home. Here it is:

As Many Rounds As Possible, 14min (Goal is 5 to 7 rounds)

7 Push-ups

14 Cross-Mountain Climbers

21 Crunches

28 Air Squats

Finisher, every minute on the minute, for 12 min

ME Reverse Lunges

ME Odd Object Press

ME Sprawl to Tuck Jump

Elorde Kapitolyo, a boxing gym in Kapitolyo, also posted that they would be canceling sessions today, but did not elaborate.

Maic's Gym in Marikina announced that they would be temporarily closed on the next two successive weekends, March 14 and 15, as well as March 21 and 22. They are also implementing reduced hours on the weekdays, and will be only open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A previous story on SPIN Life, published yesterday evening before the lockdown, also outlines steps other gyms are taking to ensure the safety of their members. As of posting, all but one (Maic's Gym) of those discussed yesterday are continuing operations.

This story is developing, and will be continuously updated.