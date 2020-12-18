These are the 10 most followed Pinoy fitness accounts on TikTok

CONSECUTIVE months of quarantine saw the suspension of operations for fitness centers and sports facilities around the country. Because of this, people had to find alternative ways to keep fit while staying at home. This resulted in a boost in following for fitness creators and influencers, including those on popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Many fitness trainers, health enthusiasts, and even athletes and celebrities have consistently posted their home workout routines on TikTok. Other users followed along from their homes, with some even posting duets as they took on various exercise challenges shared by these fitness creators.

In the recently released list of the top 100 accounts, hashtags, and trends on TikTok for 2020, 10 creators were named the most-followed in the fitness category. Fitness coach, Anne Aniag took the top spot on the list of most popular fitness creators. Second to her was AR Resurreccion, and third was Camille Medina.

For a sample of the content they’re making, here’s fit mom Anne Aniag with a quick abs challenge, AR Resurreccion sharing some fitness motivation, and Camille Medina with another abs challenge.

Here’s the full list.

Anne Aniag, @fitmomprojectph AR Resurrecion, @ar.resurreccion Camille Medina, @_camillemedina Sofia Po, @sofia.popo Brent Seniedo, @brenthlete Doc Jet Fitness, @doc_jet_fitness Kristina Luisa, @kristinaluisa Kathy Amurao-Herrera, @kathyamuraoherrera Isaiah Escarilla, @icetips Dan Bathan Fitness, @danbathanfitness