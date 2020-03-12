Gyms set up cautionary guidelines as COVID-19 is declared global pandemic

Like most businesses in Manila, gyms remain open even as cases of COVID-19 infection rise in the metro.

Some gyms, however, are issuing additional hygiene and safety guidelines to keep members safe.

On Monday, March 9, the day when the number of reported cases jumped to 20, Maic’s Gym in Marikina released social cards that encouraged their Facebook followers to “wash hands often” and “clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.” They also reposted guidelines from the World Health Organization.

Continue reading below ↓

Anytime Fitness, which has 166 gyms around the country, posted a similar announcement on Facebook that same day. "[W]e are taking the following steps to maintain your safety," they said. Their gyms will implement additional sanitation mesausres, give free hand sanitizers for staff and members, and conduct health clearances for staff who have traveled to countries with confirmed cases of the virus.

Continue reading below ↓

Two days earlier, Fitness First Philippines, which operates 12 branches around the country, had issued a comprehensive set of guidelines for members on their Facebook page. They also informed their members of the steps they are taking to make their spaces as virus-free as possible.

And just last night, March 11, UFC Gym did the same. “All members and staff are encouraged to practice these prevention tips. Gym spaces and equipment are also regularly cleaned by our staff,” their post said.

Continue reading below ↓

Today, March 12, Manila time, the World Health Organization has classified COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

It is important to note that most recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Continue reading below ↓

“We recognize that now, perhaps and more than ever, being fit and healthy is of the utmost importance,” said Jill Santiago, marketing director of Evolution Fitness (which runs 12 Fitness First and two Celebrity Fitness gyms around the country).

She added: “With that in mind, our objective was not only to take measures to safeguard the wellbeing of our staff and our members, but to also to be particularly proactive in taking additional steps to build trust and confidence in our approach to providing a safe environment.”

Over the past week, SPIN Life has contacted several major gyms and gym franchises around NCR, but only Evolution Wellness responded to our questions.

Since President Duterte’s declaration of a public health emergency on Monday night, Fitness First and Celebrity Fitness gyms have been stepping up their sanitation guidelines, said Santiago.

By the end of the week, they will be introducing mandatory temperature checks in most of their clubs. Any guest with a body temperature of above 37.5 Celsius will not be permitted inside.

Continue reading below ↓

They have also increased the frequency of equipment wipe downs, and provided disinfectants and hand sprays for their staff. For now, there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through sweat, but Evolution Fitness is not taking any chances. In any case, more frequent wipedowns will help ensure a more healthy workout environment.

Santiago claims that business has not been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. “While we noticed a few days of occasionally lower traffic, it’s been encouraging to see that we still see strong attendance as members continue to visit our clubs and stick to their fitness regime,” she said.

She continued: “We actually encourage people to continue with their exercise regime as we know that exercise is a key component in maintaining a healthy immune system.”