WATCH: Pinoy artist Gissele Bautista turns Ultra Boost 22s into personal canvas

SINCE ITS local drop back in December 2021, adidas' flagship running shoe has delivered on its promise of being a truly woman-centric shoe.

While the Ultra Boost 22 can be worn by everyone, much of its release buzz centered on how an all-woman team helped design the biomechanics behind one of adidas' most popular sneakers.

For the last weekend of International Women's Month, customers who buy a new pair of Ultra Boost 22s at the Three Stripes' massive Brand Center in Glorietta can have local artist Gissele Bautista customize the midsoles with her own brand of floral art.

"I do paintings about women," Bautista said in an interview with Spin.ph. "This is what the new UB22 is about. It’s a pair that’s really made for women."

Ultra Boost 22s get customized by resident artist

