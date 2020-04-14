Get free online Yoga, Zumba classes at this gym

IF there’s one good thing COVID-19 taught us, it’s the importance of taking our health seriously. We are now more aware that lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure increase our risk of dying from viruses. But getting ourselves to diet and exercise is not always easy, with our normally busy schedules and now, the sudden change in our mental state brought by quarantine.

Fear not: It’s 2020, and we’ve solved every excuse not to exercise. Thanks to Surge Fitness, the country’s first and only Filipino 24/7 gym franchise, free online fitness group classes and indvidual coaching are now available for everyone. What’s more, the gym is actually rewarding people with cash prizes for exercising through its “Quarantine Workout Challenge” campaign (follow @SurgeFitnessPH on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more details). We’ve curated these expert-approved fitness activities for you and your family:

Immunity-boosting yoga – When our minds are overactive from worrying, our bodies get into a constant “fight or flight” response, which comprises our immunity to disease. Mind and body exercises like yoga and Pilates help slow down breathing and relieve anxiety, while improving flexibility and core function.

PHOTO: surge fitness

Mood-boosting dance classes - In these trying times, experts recommend staying physically active and virtually connected with people to keep our spirits up. Surge Fitness opens its online group exercise classes to everyone – members and non-members – so feel free to host your own viewing parties with family and friends.