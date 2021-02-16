‘Exercise With Oxygen Therapy’ promises to supercharge athletes’ O2 levels

YOU may have seen a couple of NBA players entomb themselves into coffin-like structures called hyperbaric sleep chambers.

Jaylen Green brought one along for the NBA bubble last year. Meanwhile, back in 2017, a camera crew filmed LeBron James zipping up into a portable, sleeping bag-like version.

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

A hyperbaric sleeping chamber basically pumps pure oxygen into an athlete’s lungs by changing the air pressure inside the pod. It’s a medical treatment used for carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds, and infections, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. For athletes, it purportedly grants several benefits, including faster recovery from injuries and fatigue.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The thing with the hyperbaric chamber is that athletes usually need to seal themselves up in this oxygenated bubble for up to hours at a time.

A new therapy, now available in the Philippines, claims that it can do the job in a fraction of the time.

“Yung hyperbaric [chamber], it takes two hours to inflate, deflate, and to stay in there. This takes 15 minutes,” said Eli Abela, the Philippines’ first and only Human Potential (Bulletproof) coach and a biohacker, during a press conference for the UNLTD Biohacking Recovery Center in Mandaluyong.





Continue reading below ↓

Abela is referring to UNLTD's Exercise With Oxygen Therapy, or EWOT, consists of a stationary bike and an oxygen reservoir attached to a face mask. In your 15 minutes on the EWOT station, you get on the cycle and exercise at a moderate to high pace to deplete your oxygen levels (as measured on the pulse oximeter). And then, the oxygen kicks in via your face mask. This goes on for three intervals.

She continued: “We use exercise to hack into the system.”

The reason you need to be on the bike, explained Abela, is so that you “trick” your body into accepting more oxygen.





Continue reading below ↓

“Pag bumaba yung oxygen [levels] mo, that means nag-dump na siya ng oxygen sa katawan. When you get there, we put it back to 93 percent,” she said. “So, first we deplete the oxygen, then we put it back.”

Abela founded UNLTD last year as a recovery center that offers different healing modalities.

“Using the machines at UNLTD, allows you to gain practical knowledge so that your body’s natural ability to detox, repair, restore and regenerate occurs to help you boost immunity and perform at your best without medications, and with no side effects, no chemicals,” she said.





Continue reading below ↓

The EWOT joins five other treatments in the recovery center housed in Mandaluyong City. These include Saunaspace Infrared Therapy, a “red room” that focuses heat and long-wavelength near infrared light to counter inflammation; and NeurOptimal Feedback Training, which monitors your brainwaves, and based on the results, broadcasts nearly sub-audible sounds via headphones to “train” your brain.

For athletes, UNLTD Biohacking Recovery Center offers packages for P8,799 for session, which includes time on the EWOT, Saunaspace Infrared Therapy, NeurOptimal Feedback Training and two other stations. It also offers a package of P14,795 for three sessions, and P19,795 for six sessions.