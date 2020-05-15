DIY hack turns Nike sock into a face mask — but is it safe?

This coronavirus-induced lockdown has people doing all sorts of stuff to cope, particularly COVID-themed arts and crafts.

Instagram user @thepoofdaddy recently posted a video on how to make your own stretchable face mask. Apparently, all you need is a (Nike) crew sock, a pair of scissors, and some dope background music.

Watch:

The mask looks dope, but at the same time we're not so sure if it's effective against the virus. William Keevil, professor of environmental healthcare at the University of Southampton told the HuffPost UK, "A US company showed that open weave fabrics are not good filters — so socks might be worse than T-shirts."

If you're looking for officially certified Nike-branded personal protective equipment, Nike has teamed up with with health professionals at the Oregon Health & Science University to make face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator lenses out of shoe components.

