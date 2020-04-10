LOOK: Nike-made face shields and respirator lenses see action for the first time

FROM shoes to PPE.

Working hand-in-hand with health professionals at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), the shoe manufacturing giant prototyped face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses made from shoe components.

Now, the first batch of shields and respirators have arrived at the OHSU.





Face shields do exactly what their name says — they are clear, transparent plastic shields that fully cover the face and prevent airborne contaminates from infecting a health worker, especially if they're doing sensitive procedures like ventilation and intubation.

PAPRs are portable respirators for frontliners that actively filter out air. They have a small, battery powered fan that sucks outside air in through a filter so the wearer is safe from contaminants. Nike isn't manufacturing the respirators themselves — only the full-face protective lenses that attach to the PAPR.

Miko Enomoto, M.D., an associate professor at OHSU who worked with Nike to develop the equipment, said in a statement: “Simply put, these resources help to keep frontline health care workers safe. They allow us the ability to provide the best possible care to the most vulnerable patients during this uncertain time.”

She added: “Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for health care workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do.”





The shields and respirators are made from material that Nike had on hand — basically, the stuff they use to make shoes. According to the shoe giant, collar padding, and the thermoplastic urethane (TPU) used in Nike Air soles were all repurposed to manufacture the equipment.

Distribution of the Nike-made PPE will be limited to health care facilities inside Nike’s home state of Oregon.