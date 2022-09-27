Damian Lillard readies Kane vs. Undertaker-inspired colorway for new season

DAME IS a big fan of the WWE, and he’s giving a shoutout to a classic tandem in the squared circle with a player’s edition of his signature Dame 8s.

“Forged through the fire, certified in stone,” said Lillard of this gray and crimson pair — a solid nod to the Kane vs. Undertaker rivalry that dominated the WWE during the height of the Attitude Era. “A preview of a Kane v. Undertaker #Dame8 Player Exclusive I had made for this season.”

Look: Damian Lillard to wear these Kane v. Undertake Dame 8 PEs

Dame put his own face on the insoles of his PEs — a hellfire-tinged print to represent Kane in the gray shoe, and then a deep purple one in the opposite, complete with the creepy all-white eyes that’s an Undertaker signature.

This isn’t the first WWE-inspired collab that Dame’s brought to his adidas signature kicks. For the Dame 6, he came out with a “Stone Cold” colorway (complete with “Dame 3:16” printed on the midsole) to salute the Texas Rattlesnake, and then for the Dame 7, he released a gaudy gold-and-white Ric Flair collab.

It’s still unsure if adidas will release these a colorway you can buy off the shelf, or if these will remain as Damian Lillard PEs.

Meanwhile, there's been no word on the Dame 9s, though we fully expect that they will be teased and released at the tail end of the year.

