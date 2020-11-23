The Undertaker finally calls it a career

THE bells have finally tolled on The Deadman.

In an emotional farewell, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has called it a career, putting to rest his legendary three-decade run with the company.

Fittingly, the character called the curtain at Survivor Series, the same event and 30 years to the day when the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase first introduced him.

"My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," he said, bookending his career with his iconic line.

Continue reading below ↓

A throng of legends came out to show their appreciation to The Undertaker in his sendoff on Sunday (Manila time) at WWE ThunderDome in Orlando: Shane McMahon, Big Show, John Bradshaw Layfield, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, and Booker T.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Longtime rivals Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Kane also came out in this curtain call, while WWE chairman Mr. McMahon held court court and gave one last tribute to his legendary superstar.

Continue reading below ↓

The Undertaker has long courted retirement, but it wasn't until this April at WrestleMania 36 when he had his last match, winning the cinematic Boneyard match against AJ Styles.

Calaway, 55, is a seven-time world champion and more famously held the legendary win streak at WrestleMania with 21 straight victories.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.