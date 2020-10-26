CHED: No swab testing required when collegiate bubble training resumes

NO mandatory swab or any antigen testing is required for student-athletes who will enter bubble trainings, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) announced on Monday.

In a press conference about the resumption of collegiate athletic trainings, a technical working group (TWG) composed of the CHED, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Gaming and Amusement Board (GAB), and the Department of Health (DOH), insisted only on a 14-day quarantine of student-athletes and personnel when sports training resumes.

"No swab is required upon entry, as part of minimum public health standards," DOH Head of Policy and Technology, Promotion and Communication Service Rodely Carza said.

However, the group leaves it up to the discretion of any institution if it wants to conduct any form of testing, depending on its capability.

Only 15 years old and above are allowed to enter the training bubble with full consent from parents and legal guardians. Strict implementation and engineering of the facilities to be used will also be closely monitored.

Once approved by the IATF, UAAP, NCAA, and other collegiate schools will be allowed to begin their preparations for training.

Francisco Diaz, Dean of University of the Philippines College of Human Kinetics, who's closely working with the UAAP, also reiterated that a return of training is not compulsory. Only schools that can comply with the government guidelines should resume sports practices.

The TWG will pass its recommended implementing guidelines to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) for a green light. It is scheduled to meet with the IATF board this week to pitch their proposal.