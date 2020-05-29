Check out Thirdy Ravena’s new ‘do

Looks like pink is in.

A week after Dwyane Wade dyed his own hair pink (though he later settled for a Rodman-esque red), Thirdy Ravena followed with his own dye job.

In a photo he published on Instagram today, he showed off the results, captioning the post with a simple flower emoji.

Fellow fashion-forward baller CJ Perez approved, sending three fire emojis his way.

Volleyball star and beauty queen contender Michele Gumabao replied: “Nice idol”, followed by approving emojis.

Spotted in the roster of likers on Ravena’s post were Troy Rosario and Paul Lee.

Chris Tiu, however, could only react with disbelieving emojis.

While a few echoed Tiu’s sentiments, many of Ravena’s followers gave the pink fade a thumbs-up, comparing the NLEX Road Warriors guard to rapper Frank Ocean or legendary (and fictional) anime baller Hanamichi Sakuragi.

Kiefer also rocked a shirt from LA-based skateboarding company Anti-Hero.

