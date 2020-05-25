Dennis Rodman gives props to Dwyane Wade’s hair

ON Instagram last week, Dwyane Wade revealed his new lockdown hairdo. Together with his 12-year old Zaya, the retired Miami Heat star dyed his hair a bright pink.

(Also worth noting: He's wearing a Gigi Bryant baller band in this post.)

On TikTok, Wade posted a video of his dyeing spree. He seems to have finally have settled on a flaming shade of red. (You can watch the full video here, as we can't seem to embed TikTok videos on our site just yet.)

Continue reading below ↓

One could almost call it Rodman-esque.

The Worm himself dropped by the IG comments sections to tip his hat to Wade’s hair, saying, “Nice. Hair. Brother.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Rodman has sported a lot of iconic dye jobs in his lifetime. Almost too many to keep track, in fact. But his all-red ‘do was special. It was with that flaming crown of hair that Dennis Rodman was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Chicago Bulls in 1995. To celebrate the occasion, he even shaved the team insignia on the back of his head.

Continue reading below ↓

Wade did what we all would do when Dennis Rodman himself leaves a comment on one of our posts: he screencapped it. And then turned it into another Instagram post.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.