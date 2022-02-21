For 2.22, it’s buy two, take two backpacks at Nike Factory Store

BUY-ONE-take-one sales are always a popular draw when it comes to outlet stores. So what more when you double the fun with a buy two, take two deal?

Perennially popular outlet giant Nike Factory Store is opening a one-day-only, buy-two-take-two promo to commemorate 2/22/2022. But check your excitement — the sale only applies to the Nike backpacks.

Still, if you’ve been looking for a brand-new bag, this sale might just be what you’re looking for.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nike Factory Store buy-two-take-two backpack sale details

The promo will available tomorrow, February 22, at the outlet store’s NLEX Pampanga, Drive & Dine Valenzuela, SLEX Mamplasan, and Paseo Outlets Laguna branches only. The sale willnot apply to NFS PH's e-commerce storefront.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The usual NFS PH exclusions apply. You must be a subscriber to their myriad of social channels to avail the promo, and at the cashier, the customer will pay for the two highest-priced backpacks, while the two lowest-priced ones will go for free.

When going out to shop, please follow all relevant health protocols and maintain social distancing.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.