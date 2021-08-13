It’s buy 1, take 1 on all basketball shoes at Nike Factory Store until August 19

IT’S A Hoops Week Sale over at NFS PH, and the popular outlet store is offering a very good deal on all Nike basketball shoes.

But before we go further, SPIN Life would like to remind you that there is an ongoing pandemic. If you’re going to shop, please comply with all health and safety restrictions, wear face masks and face shields, and maintain social distancing.

The buy-one-get-one-deal is only available in the following Nike Factory Store branches: NLEX Pampanga, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde (Cebu), XentroMall (Antipolo), and Savano Park (San Jose Del Monte Bulacan). The deal is not available in NFS PH's online store, or the other branches, which are still temporarily closed because of the new government measures brought on by the surge of COVID-19 cases.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Another thing you need to take note of? You need to subscribe to NFS PH on Facebook, Instagram, Viber, Tiktok, and the mailing list before you'll be allowed to avail of the promotion.

Continue reading below ↓

Once you're in, though, get ready to shop. The brand’s Instagram pages showcase a few of the pairs on sale, including the KD 13 (P7,645), the PG 4 (P5,795), the Kyrie Flytrap IV EP (P4,595), and the Jordan Westbrook One Take PF (P4,995).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Here's how the deal will work: If you get two pairs of different prices, you need to pay for the higher-priced item, and you'll get the second pair for free.

The promo began yesterday, August 12, and will end on August 19.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.